$12,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mazda CX-5
( 147 000 KM - COMME NEUF )
2015 Mazda CX-5
( 147 000 KM - COMME NEUF )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$12,899
+ taxes & licensing
147,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KE2BE4F0443671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ACE
- Mileage 147,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda CX-5
Automatique
147 000 KM
ENTRETENU DIRECTEMENT CHEZ MAZDA
TRÈS TRÈS PROPRE
Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux Volant
Écran Radio Mp3
Mags de Roues
Bluetooth
CX5 CX 5
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2015-id10203560.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autos BB
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 134,000 KM $13,599 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR traction intégrale 4 portes CVT SE 224,000 KM $6,399 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, CE 55,000 KM $10,899 + tax & lic
Email Autos BB
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,899
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2015 Mazda CX-5