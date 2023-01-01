Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 Mazda CX-5 Automatique 147 000 KM ENTRETENU DIRECTEMENT CHEZ MAZDA TRÈS TRÈS PROPRE Groupe Électrique Complet Climatiseur Commandes aux Volant Écran Radio Mp3 Mags de Roues Bluetooth CX5 CX 5 Ouvert 7 jours. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2015-id10203560.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2015-id10203560.html</a>

2015 Mazda CX-5

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda CX-5

( 147 000 KM - COMME NEUF )

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

( 147 000 KM - COMME NEUF )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 10719170
  2. 10719170
  3. 10719170
  4. 10719170
  5. 10719170
  6. 10719170
  7. 10719170
  8. 10719170
  9. 10719170
  10. 10719170
  11. 10719170
  12. 10719170
  13. 10719170
  14. 10719170
  15. 10719170
Contact Seller

$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,000KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2BE4F0443671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ACE
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda CX-5
Automatique
147 000 KM

ENTRETENU DIRECTEMENT CHEZ MAZDA
TRÈS TRÈS PROPRE

Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux Volant
Écran Radio Mp3
Mags de Roues
Bluetooth

CX5 CX 5
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2015-id10203560.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Laval, QC
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 134,000 KM $13,599 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi RVR traction intégrale 4 portes CVT SE for sale in Laval, QC
2014 Mitsubishi RVR traction intégrale 4 portes CVT SE 224,000 KM $6,399 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, CE for sale in Laval, QC
2013 Toyota Corolla Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, CE 55,000 KM $10,899 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-5