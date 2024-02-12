Menu
<p>2015 Mazda CX-5 CX5 CX 5 GS Automatique 222 000 KM Roule comme neuf Très bien entretenu Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-12: -Parebrise Windshield Neuf -2 Link Kits Avants Neufs -1 Tie Rod Avant Neuve Même Modèle quun 2016 Groupe Électrique Complet + Toit Ouvrant 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2015-id10437113.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2015-id10437113.html</a>

2015 Mazda CX-5

222,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

GS ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 10968971
  2. 10968971
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2CY7F0529307

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bleu
  Interior Colour Noir
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 3104004-SAG
  Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda CX-5 CX5 CX 5 GS
Automatique
222 000 KM

Roule comme neuf
Très bien entretenu

Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-12:
-Parebrise Windshield Neuf
-2 Link Kits Avants Neufs
-1 Tie Rod Avant Neuve

Même Modèle qu'un 2016

Groupe Électrique Complet + Toit Ouvrant

5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2015-id10437113.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2015 Mazda CX-5