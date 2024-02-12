$8,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
GS ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )
2015 Mazda CX-5
GS ( AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
222,000KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2CY7F0529307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3104004-SAG
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda CX-5 CX5 CX 5 GS
Automatique
222 000 KM
Roule comme neuf
Très bien entretenu
Fait par Autos BB 2024-02-12:
-Parebrise Windshield Neuf
-2 Link Kits Avants Neufs
-1 Tie Rod Avant Neuve
Même Modèle qu'un 2016
Groupe Électrique Complet + Toit Ouvrant
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2015-id10437113.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
