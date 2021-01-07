Menu
2015 Mazda CX-9

64,255 KM

$15,494

+ tax & licensing
$15,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2015 Mazda CX-9

2015 Mazda CX-9

GS 7 PASSAGERS AUTOMATIQUE -A/C -SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

2015 Mazda CX-9

GS 7 PASSAGERS AUTOMATIQUE -A/C -SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$15,494

+ taxes & licensing

64,255KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6446521
  • Stock #: 3106402A
  • VIN: JM3TB2CA9F0466663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3106402A
  • Mileage 64,255 KM

Vehicle Description

----

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Third Row Seating
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Electric Mirrors
USB port
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

