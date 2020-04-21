Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer AWD NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer AWD NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4884516
  2. 4884516
  3. 4884516
  4. 4884516
  5. 4884516
  6. 4884516
  7. 4884516
  8. 4884516
  9. 4884516
  10. 4884516
  11. 4884516
  12. 4884516
  13. 4884516
  14. 4884516
  15. 4884516
  16. 4884516
  17. 4884516
  18. 4884516
  19. 4884516
  20. 4884516
  21. 4884516
  22. 4884516
  23. 4884516
  24. 4884516
  25. 4884516
  26. 4884516
  27. 4884516
  28. 4884516
  29. 4884516
  30. 4884516
Contact Seller

$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,800KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4884516
  • Stock #: 2948005
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB6FJ350444
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... Mercedes-Benz , B 250 , AWD , 2015 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats  , Leather , Mags , NAVIGATION'GPS' , Sunroof  ...
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 23,282 KM
$41,994 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 57,868 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 92,099 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message