Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

117,710 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 - AWD - Bluetooth - Climatiseur - Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 - AWD - Bluetooth - Climatiseur - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7197875
  2. 7197875
  3. 7197875
  4. 7197875
  5. 7197875
  6. 7197875
  7. 7197875
  8. 7197875
  9. 7197875
  10. 7197875
  11. 7197875
  12. 7197875
  13. 7197875
  14. 7197875
  15. 7197875
  16. 7197875
  17. 7197875
  18. 7197875
  19. 7197875
  20. 7197875
  21. 7197875
  22. 7197875
  23. 7197875
  24. 7197875
  25. 7197875
  26. 7197875
  27. 7197875
Contact Seller

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

117,710KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7197875
  • Stock #: 3201719
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3FU077016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,710 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Electric Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 93,449 KM
$14,994 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX Elite...
 85,916 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL...
 34,151 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory