Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

93,502 KM

Details Description Features

$12,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

GT AIR CLIMATISÉ - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

GT AIR CLIMATISÉ - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 5707266
  2. 5707266
  3. 5707266
  4. 5707266
  5. 5707266
  6. 5707266
  7. 5707266
  8. 5707266
  9. 5707266
  10. 5707266
  11. 5707266
  12. 5707266
  13. 5707266
  14. 5707266
  15. 5707266
  16. 5707266
  17. 5707266
  18. 5707266
  19. 5707266
  20. 5707266
  21. 5707266
  22. 5707266
  23. 5707266
  24. 5707266
  25. 5707266
  26. 5707266
  27. 5707266
  28. 5707266
  29. 5707266
Contact Seller

$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

93,502KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5707266
  • Stock #: 2991501A
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0FU607292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,502 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 55,154 KM
$20,494 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 Sp...
 97,041 KM
$17,994 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 XDrive28...
 66,308 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory