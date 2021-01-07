Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

26,474 KM

$5,994

+ tax & licensing
$5,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES ÉCONOMIQUE - Air Climatisé - Bluetooth

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES ÉCONOMIQUE - Air Climatisé - Bluetooth

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$5,994

+ taxes & licensing

26,474KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6536835
  Stock #: 3133706
  VIN: ML32A3HJ8FH005688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,474 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

