Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

126,978 KM

Details Description Features

$7,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES - AIR CLIMATISÉ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES - AIR CLIMATISÉ

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7912950
  2. 7912950
  3. 7912950
  4. 7912950
  5. 7912950
  6. 7912950
  7. 7912950
  8. 7912950
  9. 7912950
  10. 7912950
  11. 7912950
  12. 7912950
  13. 7912950
  14. 7912950
  15. 7912950
  16. 7912950
  17. 7912950
  18. 7912950
  19. 7912950
  20. 7912950
  21. 7912950
  22. 7912950
  23. 7912950
  24. 7912950
  25. 7912950
Contact Seller

$7,994

+ taxes & licensing

126,978KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7912950
  • Stock #: 3316911
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ9FH005506

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3316911
  • Mileage 126,978 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, AUX INPUT, ELECTRIC MIRRORS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Climate Control
Aux input
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 126,978 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Trades...
 39,615 KM
$44,994 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan NV200 Co...
 79,492 KM
$26,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory