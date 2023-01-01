Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,699

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

GT 4 portes 4RM

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

207,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030485
  • Stock #: 3188004-EB
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX8FZ601670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2015-id9695032.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Climatiseur
2e
commandes aux volant. Bluetooth
3e Chance. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
Radio Mp3. Sièges chauffants. Mags. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. 1re
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4WD Automatique Automatic 207 000 KM 6 CYLINDRES - GT 4WD 4x4 - 7 PASSAGERS PLACES MÊME MODÈLE QU'UN 2016 ou 2017 Intérieur en Cuir Caméra de Recul Mags de Roue Toit Ouvrant Navigation Groupe Électrique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

