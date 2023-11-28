Menu
2015 Mitsubishi RVR Automatique Automatic 153 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Climatiseur Commandes aux volant Mags de Roues Écran Radio Multimedia Fait Par Autos BB 2023-11-28: -1 Link Kit Neuf -1 Tie Rod Neuve -1 Sensor ABS Neuf Très Bien entretenu Roule comme Neuf Membre AMVOQ Garantie Prolongée Disponible 5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-RVR-2015-id10205115.html

VIN 4A4AH3AU3FE605277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3156004-KZ
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mitsubishi RVR
Automatique Automatic
153 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Mags de Roues
Écran Radio Multimedia

Fait Par Autos BB 2023-11-28:
-1 Link Kit Neuf
-1 Tie Rod Neuve
-1 Sensor ABS Neuf

Très Bien entretenu
Roule comme Neuf

Membre AMVOQ
Garantie Prolongée Disponible
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-RVR-2015-id10205115.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

laval 80 Autos Disponibles sur Place

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Mitsubishi RVR