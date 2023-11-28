$10,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
( 153 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3156004-KZ
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Mags de Roues
Écran Radio Multimedia
Fait Par Autos BB 2023-11-28:
-1 Link Kit Neuf
-1 Tie Rod Neuve
-1 Sensor ABS Neuf
Très Bien entretenu
Roule comme Neuf
Membre AMVOQ
Garantie Prolongée Disponible
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-RVR-2015-id10205115.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Autos BB
