2015 Mitsubishi RVR

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-RVR-c7396657.html



Mitsubishi RVR Se Awc, Sièges Chauffants, Bluetooth, Bas Km !!! 2015



Freins ABS, Lecteur MP3, Miroirs chauffants, Volant ajustable, Aileron, Ordinateur de bord, Volant gain' de cuir, Antipatinage, Phares antibrouillards



ECONOMISER 11 403$! BAS KILOMÉTRAGE, Bluetooth, Vaste inventaire de vehicules d'occasion au meilleur prix du marche. Recevez le MAXIMUM pour votre vehicule d'echange! Financement avec taux d'interet imbattable! Ouvert 7 jours. Pour plus d'informations sur cette voiture, passez nous voir ou visitez https://mitsubishilaval.com/fr-stk/MU0522

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Aileron

Antipatinage

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Lecteur MP3

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.