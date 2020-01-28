Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, BAS KM !!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, BAS KM !!!

Location

H Grégoire Mitsubishi Laval

2465, boul. Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7T 1R3

1-833-547-7355

  1. 4525326
  2. 4525326
  3. 4525326
  4. 4525326
  5. 4525326
  6. 4525326
  7. 4525326
  8. 4525326
  9. 4525326
  10. 4525326
  11. 4525326
  12. 4525326
  13. 4525326
  14. 4525326
  15. 4525326
  16. 4525326
  17. 4525326
  18. 4525326
  19. 4525326
  20. 4525326
  21. 4525326
  22. 4525326
  23. 4525326
  24. 4525326
  25. 4525326
  26. 4525326
  27. 4525326
  28. 4525326
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,447KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4525326
  • Stock #: MU0522
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU9FE601397
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-RVR-c7396657.html

Mitsubishi RVR Se Awc, Sièges Chauffants, Bluetooth, Bas Km !!! 2015

Freins ABS, Lecteur MP3, Miroirs chauffants, Volant ajustable, Aileron, Ordinateur de bord, Volant gain' de cuir, Antipatinage, Phares antibrouillards

ECONOMISER 11 403$! BAS KILOMÉTRAGE, Bluetooth, Vaste inventaire de vehicules d'occasion au meilleur prix du marche. Recevez le MAXIMUM pour votre vehicule d'echange! Financement avec taux d'interet imbattable! Ouvert 7 jours. Pour plus d'informations sur cette voiture, passez nous voir ou visitez https://mitsubishilaval.com/fr-stk/MU0522
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Antipatinage
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H Grégoire Mitsubishi Laval

2014 Subaru Outback ...
 149,965 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 41,290 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte SX, I...
 111,777 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
H Grégoire Mitsubishi Laval

H Grégoire Mitsubishi Laval

2465, boul. Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7T 1R3

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

1-833-547-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-547-7355

Send A Message