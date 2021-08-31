Menu
2015 Nissan Frontier

98,843 KM

Details Description Features

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2015 Nissan Frontier

2015 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X AWD NAVIGATION - Cuir - Toit ouvrant

2015 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X AWD NAVIGATION - Cuir - Toit ouvrant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

98,843KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7793700
  • Stock #: 3308412
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV1FN732224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lava Red Pearl-Mica Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3308412
  • Mileage 98,843 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
Aux input
Sun Roof
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

