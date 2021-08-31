2015 Nissan Leaf

$14,994 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 4 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7856493

7856493 Stock #: 3315311

3315311 VIN: 1N4AZ0CP4FC302388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,457 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation System Aux input USB port

