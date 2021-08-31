Menu
2015 Nissan Leaf

67,457 KM

Details Description Features

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2015 Nissan Leaf

2015 Nissan Leaf

SL CAMÉRA 360 - NAVIGATION

2015 Nissan Leaf

SL CAMÉRA 360 - NAVIGATION

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

67,457KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7856493
  • Stock #: 3315311
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP4FC302388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3315311
  • Mileage 67,457 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

Vehicle details

NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, 7'' SCREEN

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
Aux input
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

