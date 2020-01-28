Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Micra

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 4545942
  2. 4545942
  3. 4545942
  4. 4545942
  5. 4545942
  6. 4545942
  7. 4545942
  8. 4545942
  9. 4545942
  10. 4545942
  11. 4545942
  12. 4545942
  13. 4545942
Contact Seller

$5,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4545942
  • Stock #: 488014-L1
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP4FL205577
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Micra-c7677279.html

*** GROUPE ELECTRIQUE - CAMERA DE RECUL - AUTOMATIQUE ***
***** CARPROOF CLEAN - FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE *****
2015 Nissan Micra, 4 Cyl 1.6 L, Automatique, 160 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, 4 CYLINDRES TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=FTHDZRwuoWqlt1014DucagWJVCnuqNea
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 179,000 KM
$4,299 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 110,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima (...
 137,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Send A Message