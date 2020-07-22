2015 Nissan Micra

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port

