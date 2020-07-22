Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

98,041 KM

$8,794

+ tax & licensing
$8,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SV KROM Edition - A/C - Caméra de Recul

2015 Nissan Micra

SV KROM Edition - A/C - Caméra de Recul

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$8,794

+ taxes & licensing

98,041KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5597553
  Stock #: 3038905
  VIN: 3N1CK3CP0FL238950

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,041 KM

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

