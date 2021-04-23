Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Micra

77,770 KM

Details Description Features

$7,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

S AUTOMATIQUE - ÉCONOMIQUE - BLUETOOTH - A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

S AUTOMATIQUE - ÉCONOMIQUE - BLUETOOTH - A/C

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7015961
  2. 7015961
  3. 7015961
  4. 7015961
  5. 7015961
  6. 7015961
Contact Seller

$7,994

+ taxes & licensing

77,770KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7015961
  • Stock #: 3197715
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP9FL270716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,770 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Ford Fusion Ene...
 102,000 KM
$16,794 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang Na...
 16,625 KM
$24,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S ...
 63,467 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory