2015 Nissan Micra

136,152 KM

Details Description Features

$7,994

+ tax & licensing
$7,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SR AUTOMATIQUE - Bluetooth - Climatiseur

2015 Nissan Micra

SR AUTOMATIQUE - Bluetooth - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$7,994

+ taxes & licensing

136,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7793712
  • Stock #: 3282111R
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8FL226576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,152 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

