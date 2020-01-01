Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD NAVIGATION - TOIT OUVRANT A/C - 7 Passagers

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,310KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4505388
  Stock #: 2900106
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM1FC705072
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN , PATFINDER  , 2016 , AWD , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power locks , Power windows , Cruise Control  , 7 Passengers, Leather , Back-Up Camera , Heated Seats , NAVIGATION'GPS'   ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Third Row Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Aux input
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

