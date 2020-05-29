Menu
$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

  • 101,189KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5064057
  • Stock #: 2956502A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT1FC875571
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN , ROGUE , 2015 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power locks , Power windows , Cruise Control , Back-Up Camera   ...

WOW! CUSTOMER RATING US 4.2/5 STARS ON GOOGLE !

Carfax Report available, the car is inspected in 199 points, report available on the spot.

1st, 2nd, 3rd chance credit 100% approved... Delivery in less than 24 hours.

Online Purchase… Shop from the comfort of your home.

Reserved your test drive the same day.

Mechanical Service Center on site Open to everyone !

Expert in car financing. We are Canada’s leader in specialized credit.

You Want to sell Your Car? We will buy it at the best price.

Over 325 premium pre-owned vehicles.

WE HAVE THE CAR YOU NEED !

Visit autodurocher.com or come to meet us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9,.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

