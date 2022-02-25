2015 Nissan Rogue

$18,994 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 1 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8350935

8350935 Stock #: 3365111

3365111 VIN: 5N1AT2MV6FC891993

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 95,196 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.