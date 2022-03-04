Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

109,772 KM

Details Description Features

$20,534

+ tax & licensing
$20,534

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD - Air Climatisé, Navigation, Caméra Recul

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD - Air Climatisé, Navigation, Caméra Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$20,534

+ taxes & licensing

109,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8607680
  • Stock #: 3405612
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8FC886181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,772 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory