2015 Nissan Sentra

39,643 KM

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV/X Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ -Caméra de Recul

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV/X Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ -Caméra de Recul

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

39,643KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6234840
  Stock #: 3115109
  VIN: 3N1AB7APXFL647670

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 39,643 KM

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

