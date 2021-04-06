Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

62,314 KM

$8,994

+ tax & licensing
Note SV - MANUELLE - CAMÉRA DE RECUL - CLIMATISEUR

Note SV - MANUELLE - CAMÉRA DE RECUL - CLIMATISEUR

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

62,314KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6873363
  • Stock #: 3181719
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP6FL375943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,314 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

