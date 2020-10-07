Menu
2015 Scion FR-S

49,286 KM

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2.0L AIR CLIMATISÉ - Groupe Électrique

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

49,286KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6127734
  • Stock #: 3104609P
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA15F9707529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 49,286 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Aux input
Electric Mirrors

