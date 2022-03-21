2015 Subaru Forester

$22,994 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 0 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8661505

8661505 Stock #: 3413412

3413412 VIN: JF2SJCHC5FH404655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quartz Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 85,094 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Seating Electric Seats Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.