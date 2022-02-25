Menu
2015 Subaru Impreza

61,586 KM

$19,994

+ tax & licensing
$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Limited Pkg - Sièges en Cuir Chauffant

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Limited Pkg - Sièges en Cuir Chauffant

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

61,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8350947
  • Stock #: 3373312
  • VIN: JF1GJAP62FH002974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,586 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, AWD

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

