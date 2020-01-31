Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

2015 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

4300, boul. Dagenais Ouest, Laval, QC H7R 1L5

877-808-0187

$12,875

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4629870
  • Stock #: 5481
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC298853
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ, RAPPORT D'INSPECTION, CARFAX INCLUS, OUVERT 7 JOURS. AUTOZOOM POUR LE PRIX LA QUALITÉ ET LE SERVICE.

-Contactez nous en tout temps par messagerie texte au (438) 501-9666.

- Financement simple et rapide au meilleur taux sur le marché. Aucun cas refusé 1ere, 2ieme, 3ieme chance, 0$ comptant disponible. Approbation rapide
- Garantie prolongé disponible
- Ouvert 7 jours

- Obtenez le maximum pour votre échange: honda civic, honda accord, honda crv, mazda3 , mazda cx3, mazda cx5, nissan altima, nissan versa, nissan sentra, nissan rogue, toyota, corolla, toyota camry, toyota rav4, toyota yaris etc

www.AutoZoom.ca
4300 Boul. Dagenais, Laval Qc H7R1L5
450-314-9666 Sans frais :1-877-513-3160
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

