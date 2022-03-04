Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

113,992 KM

Details

$28,994

+ tax & licensing
$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD - Caméra de Recul, Sièges Chauffants, USB

2015 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD - Caméra de Recul, Sièges Chauffants, USB

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

113,992KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8547950
  • Stock #: 3394513
  • VIN: 5TDBKRFH6FS107760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 3394513
  • Mileage 113,992 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, USB INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

