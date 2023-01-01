Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,899

+ tax & licensing
$23,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

Traction intégrale 4 portes Limited

2015 Toyota RAV4

Traction intégrale 4 portes Limited

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$23,899

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9744976
  • Stock #: 3440004-WE
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV7FW270355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3440004-WE
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4-2015-id9510060.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2e
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** 2015 Toyota Rav4 LIMITED AWD 4x4 84 000 KM Aucun Accident au Carproof Carfax. INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR 2 TONS SPORT. MAGS + CAMÉRA + TOIT OUVRANT. SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS + BLUETOOTH + RADIO MP3. 8 MAGS INCLUS TOYOTA ET...

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

