$23,899 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9744976

9744976 Stock #: 3440004-WE

3440004-WE VIN: 2T3DFREV7FW270355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3440004-WE

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2e 3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval. *** Financement Disponible sur Place *** 2015 Toyota Rav4 LIMITED AWD 4x4 84 000 KM Aucun Accident au Carproof Carfax. INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR 2 TONS SPORT. MAGS + CAMÉRA + TOIT OUVRANT. SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS + BLUETOOTH + RADIO MP3. 8 MAGS INCLUS TOYOTA ET...

