2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Automatique 131 000 KM Intérieur en Cuir Toit Panoramique Caméra de Recul Écran Multimedia Sièges chauffants Bluetooth Groupe Électrique Complet Beaucoup Plus Wagon Hatchback TRÈS PROPRE TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU Jetta Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

2015 Volkswagen Golf

130,000 KM

$12,799

2015 Volkswagen Golf

( CUIR - TOIT PANORAMIQUE - AUTO )

2015 Volkswagen Golf

( CUIR - TOIT PANORAMIQUE - AUTO )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$12,799

Used
130,000KM
VIN 3VWC17AU4FM508267

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ACE 122
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon
Automatique
131 000 KM

Intérieur en Cuir
Toit Panoramique
Caméra de Recul
Écran Multimedia
Sièges chauffants
Bluetooth
Groupe Électrique Complet
Beaucoup Plus
Wagon Hatchback

TRÈS PROPRE
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU

Jetta
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Volkswagen-Golf-2015-id10839382.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-XXXX

450-963-8888

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2015 Volkswagen Golf