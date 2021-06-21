2015 Volkswagen Golf

$13,494 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7440122

7440122 Stock #: 3260912

3260912 VIN: 3VW217AU4FM072418

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 93,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.