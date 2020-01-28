Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Caméra de Recul - Groupe Électrique

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Caméra de Recul - Groupe Électrique

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4611879
  2. 4611879
  3. 4611879
  4. 4611879
  5. 4611879
  6. 4611879
  7. 4611879
  8. 4611879
  9. 4611879
  10. 4611879
  11. 4611879
  12. 4611879
  13. 4611879
  14. 4611879
  15. 4611879
  16. 4611879
  17. 4611879
  18. 4611879
  19. 4611879
  20. 4611879
  21. 4611879
  22. 4611879
  23. 4611879
  24. 4611879
  25. 4611879
Contact Seller

$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,257KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4611879
  • Stock #: 2923306A
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ2FM426631
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing... Volkswagen , Jetta , 2015 , Manual, Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Back-Up Camera , Bluetooth  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 36,758 KM
$30,994 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 51,902 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang V6...
 87,075 KM
$22,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message