2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

