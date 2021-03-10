2016 Acura TLX

$21,994 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 3 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6702401

6702401 Stock #: 3148512

3148512 VIN: 19UUB3F73GA800640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3148512

Mileage 57,303 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Seat Memory HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Electric Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera FULLY EQUIPPED Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.