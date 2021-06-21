2016 Acura TLX

$17,994 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7346855

7346855 Stock #: 3214612A

3214612A VIN: 19UUB3F5XGA801928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3214612A

Mileage 92,321 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Electric Seats Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation System FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port

