2016 Acura TLX

92,321 KM

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Acura TLX

2016 Acura TLX

V6 AWD - NAVIGATION - TOIT OUVRANT - CUIR - A/C -

2016 Acura TLX

V6 AWD - NAVIGATION - TOIT OUVRANT - CUIR - A/C -

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

92,321KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7346855
  Stock #: 3214612A
  VIN: 19UUB3F5XGA801928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3214612A
  • Mileage 92,321 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

