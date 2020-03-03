Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort AWD TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort AWD TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4770765
  2. 4770765
  3. 4770765
  4. 4770765
  5. 4770765
  6. 4770765
  7. 4770765
  8. 4770765
  9. 4770765
  10. 4770765
  11. 4770765
  12. 4770765
  13. 4770765
  14. 4770765
  15. 4770765
  16. 4770765
  17. 4770765
  18. 4770765
  19. 4770765
  20. 4770765
  21. 4770765
  22. 4770765
  23. 4770765
  24. 4770765
  25. 4770765
  26. 4770765
  27. 4770765
  28. 4770765
  29. 4770765
Contact Seller

$18,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,279KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4770765
  • Stock #: 2949102
  • VIN: WAUB8GFF8G1025901
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... AUDI , A3 , 2016 ,  Automatic , Leather , Air Conditioning , Cruise Control , Power Locks , Power Windows , Heated and Power Seats , Mags , Sunroof ...
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 58,138 KM
$35,994 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 79,655 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 40,615 KM
$25,294 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message