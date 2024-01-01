$13,899+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q5
( 2.0 T - AWD 4x4 QUATTRO )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$13,899
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
VIN WA1C2AFP3GA109956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3204004-KZ
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Audi Q5 2.0 T AWD 4x4 QUATTRO
Automatique
190 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Écran Multimedia
Sièges chauffants
Intérieur en Cuir
Beaucoup d'options
Très propre
Très bien entretenu
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Audi-Q5-2016-id10763850.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autos BB
