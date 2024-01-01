Menu
2016 Audi Q5 2.0 T AWD 4x4 QUATTRO Automatique 190 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Écran Multimedia Sièges chauffants Intérieur en Cuir Beaucoup doptions Très propre Très bien entretenu PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Audi-Q5-2016-id10763850.html

2016 Audi Q5

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,899

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q5

( 2.0 T - AWD 4x4 QUATTRO )

2016 Audi Q5

( 2.0 T - AWD 4x4 QUATTRO )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

190,000KM
Used
VIN WA1C2AFP3GA109956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3204004-KZ
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Audi Q5 2.0 T AWD 4x4 QUATTRO
Automatique
190 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Écran Multimedia
Sièges chauffants
Intérieur en Cuir
Beaucoup d'options

Très propre
Très bien entretenu

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Audi-Q5-2016-id10763850.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

