Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - AWD NAVIGATION A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - AWD NAVIGATION A/C

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4450122
  2. 4450122
  3. 4450122
  4. 4450122
  5. 4450122
  6. 4450122
  7. 4450122
  8. 4450122
  9. 4450122
  10. 4450122
  11. 4450122
  12. 4450122
  13. 4450122
  14. 4450122
  15. 4450122
  16. 4450122
  17. 4450122
  18. 4450122
  19. 4450122
  20. 4450122
  21. 4450122
  22. 4450122
  23. 4450122
  24. 4450122
  25. 4450122
  26. 4450122
  27. 4450122
  28. 4450122
  29. 4450122
Contact Seller

$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,324KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4450122
  • Stock #: 2901105
  • VIN: WBA8E3G5XGNT75279
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... BMW , 328xi , XDRIVE , 2016 , AWD , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Mags , Sunroof , Leather , Navigation System 'GPS' ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Driver Electric Seat
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 208 KM
$17,744 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima S...
 80,627 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta S A...
 46,488 KM
$7,294 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message