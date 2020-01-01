2016 BMW 4 Series

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
1-866-985-1385
+ taxes & licensing
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... BMW , 428X1 , AWD , 2016 , Automatic , AIR CONDITIONING , Leather , Heated Seats , Power Windows , Power Locks , Sunroof , NAVIGATION'GPS' , Back-Up Camera , Mags ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9