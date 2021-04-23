Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

80,885 KM

$12,994

+ tax & licensing
$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT - AWD - Bluetooth - Climatiseur

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT - AWD - Bluetooth - Climatiseur

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

80,885KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6989729
  • Stock #: 3198911p
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB7GL227692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,885 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

1-833 793-1431

