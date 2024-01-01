Menu
<p>2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Automatique 170 000 KM TRÈS PROPRE ROULE COMME NEUF Mode ECO Economique Groupe Électrique Complet Mags de Roues 7 Passagers Places Passengers PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c11034511.html>https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c11034511.html</a>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,000 KM

$8,899

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

( PROPRE - 170 000 KM )

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

( PROPRE - 170 000 KM )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG2GR132269

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3156306-SAG
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Automatique
170 000 KM

TRÈS PROPRE
ROULE COMME NEUF

Mode ECO Economique
Groupe Électrique Complet
Mags de Roues

7 Passagers Places Passengers

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c11034511.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan