2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
( PROPRE - 170 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
Used
170,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG2GR132269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3156306-SAG
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatique
170 000 KM
TRÈS PROPRE
ROULE COMME NEUF
Mode ECO Economique
Groupe Électrique Complet
Mags de Roues
7 Passagers Places Passengers
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c11034511.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
