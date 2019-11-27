Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow'N'Go Automatique - A/C - 7 Passagers

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow'N'Go Automatique - A/C - 7 Passagers

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4375527
  2. 4375527
  3. 4375527
  4. 4375527
  5. 4375527
  6. 4375527
  7. 4375527
  8. 4375527
  9. 4375527
  10. 4375527
  11. 4375527
  12. 4375527
  13. 4375527
  14. 4375527
  15. 4375527
  16. 4375527
  17. 4375527
  18. 4375527
  19. 4375527
  20. 4375527
  21. 4375527
  22. 4375527
  23. 4375527
  24. 4375527
  25. 4375527
  26. 4375527
  27. 4375527
Contact Seller

$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,163KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4375527
  • Stock #: 2886209
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR146197
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... DODGE , CARAVAN , 2016 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , 7 Passengers , Back-Up Camera  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Third Row Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 BMW 3 Series 32...
 46,106 KM
$17,994 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 38,807 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 47,870 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message