2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

81,883 KM

$21,994

+ tax & licensing
$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package - Air Climatisé

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package - Air Climatisé

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

81,883KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8350950
  Stock #: 3370612
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2GR152246

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Stock # 3370612
  Mileage 81,883 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, STOW & GO, ELECTRIC WINDOWS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Onboard Computer
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

