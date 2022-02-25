$21,994 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 8 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8350950

8350950 Stock #: 3370612

3370612 VIN: 2C4RDGBG2GR152246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 3370612

Mileage 81,883 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Additional Features Onboard Computer Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.