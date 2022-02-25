Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,598 KM

Details Description Features

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package - Air Climatisé

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package - Air Climatisé

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

104,598KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8368989
  Stock #: 3370511
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR147434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandstone Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3370511
  • Mileage 104,598 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, STOWN & GO, FWD, ELECTRIC WINDOWS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

