Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX

Location

Auto Zoom

4300, boul. Dagenais Ouest, Laval, QC H7R 1L5

877-808-0187

  1. 4629873
  2. 4629873
  3. 4629873
  4. 4629873
  5. 4629873
  6. 4629873
  7. 4629873
Contact Seller

$15,475

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,163KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4629873
  • Stock #: 5482
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H39GH000040
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-CR-V-c7696234.html

VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ, RAPPORT D'INSPECTION, CARFAX INCLUS, OUVERT 7 JOURS. AUTOZOOM POUR LE PRIX LA QUALITÉ ET LE SERVICE.

-Contactez nous en tout temps par messagerie texte au (438) 501-9666.

- Financement simple et rapide au meilleur taux sur le marché. Aucun cas refusé 1ere, 2ieme, 3ieme chance, 0$ comptant disponible. Approbation rapide
- Garantie prolongé disponible
- Ouvert 7 jours

- Obtenez le maximum pour votre échange: honda civic, honda accord, honda crv, mazda3 , mazda cx3, mazda cx5, nissan altima, nissan versa, nissan sentra, nissan rogue, toyota, corolla, toyota camry, toyota rav4, toyota yaris etc

www.AutoZoom.ca
4300 Boul. Dagenais, Laval Qc H7R1L5
450-314-9666 Sans frais :1-877-513-3160
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Zoom

2009 Nissan Versa 5d...
 128,045 KM
$3,975 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Odyssey 5...
 242,551 KM
$1,975 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Echo 4DR...
 227,872 KM
$975 + tax & lic
Auto Zoom

Auto Zoom

4300, boul. Dagenais Ouest, Laval, QC H7R 1L5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

877-808-XXXX

(click to show)

877-808-0187

Alternate Numbers
877-808-0187

Send A Message