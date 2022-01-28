Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

85,327 KM

Details Description Features

$22,994

$22,994
$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Sièges chauffants

2016 Honda CR-V

SE AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Sièges chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

85,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8166406
  • Stock #: 3326812f
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H48GH134018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,327 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

