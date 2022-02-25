$10,499+ tax & licensing
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2016 Hyundai Accent
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
151,000KM
Used
- VIN: KMHCT5AE2GU286556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Usb Aux
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
4 Cyl 1.6 L
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2016 Hyundai Accent GL Hatchback
Automatique - 151 000 KM - Full Equipe
