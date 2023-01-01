$8,999+ tax & licensing
Autos BB
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GL
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
195,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 31600013-EB
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH793303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
2e
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
** Financement Disponible sur Place ** *** COMME NEUF / LIKE NEW *** 2016 Hyundai Elantra Automatique Automatic 195 000 KM. Groupe Électrique
Commandes aux volant. Radio Mp3. Bluetooth. Très Propre pour l'année. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. INSPECTÉ et RÉPARÉ - Inspection Complète fait par la SAAQ. -Freins Avants Disques et Plaquettes Neufs. (Valeur 350$+tx) -Batterie...
