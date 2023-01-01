Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

195,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GL

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GL

Location

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

  1. 9638770
  2. 9638770
195,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638770
  • Stock #: 31600013-EB
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH793303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31600013-EB
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2016-id9411098.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
2e
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
** Financement Disponible sur Place ** *** COMME NEUF / LIKE NEW *** 2016 Hyundai Elantra Automatique Automatic 195 000 KM. Groupe Électrique
Commandes aux volant. Radio Mp3. Bluetooth. Très Propre pour l'année. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. INSPECTÉ et RÉPARÉ - Inspection Complète fait par la SAAQ. -Freins Avants Disques et Plaquettes Neufs. (Valeur 350$+tx) -Batterie...

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
