2016 Hyundai Veloster

100,013 KM

Details

$10,994

$10,994

AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Bluetooth

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

100,013KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7623721
  • Stock #: 3286311
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD1GU248247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 100,013 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!Â 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

