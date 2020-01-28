Menu
2016 Infiniti QX50

AWD TOIT OUVRANT- AIR CLIMATISÉ -Sièges Chauffants

2016 Infiniti QX50

AWD TOIT OUVRANT- AIR CLIMATISÉ -Sièges Chauffants

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$19,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,878KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544070
  • Stock #: 2914506
  • VIN: JN1BJ0RR7GM268993
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... Infiniti , QX50 , 3.7L , 2016 , Automatic , AWD , Back-Up Camera , Touch Screen , Leather , Air Conditioning , Cruise Control , Power Locks , Power Windows , Heated and Power Seats , Mags , Sunroof  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

